DOJ: More than 300 charged with crimes committed ‘under the guise’ of peaceful protests since late-May

The Justice Department on Thursday announced charges against more than 300 people who allegedly committed crimes since the end of May “under the guise” of peaceful protests, Fox News has learned.

Hundreds of people were arrested in 29 states and are accused of federal crimes ranging from attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, damaging federal property and arson, the Department of Justice said.

“Violent opportunists have exploited these demonstrations in various ways,” a Justice Department press release said.

Forty of the 94 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices nationwide have filed federal charges “committed adjacent to or under the guise of peaceful demonstrations,” according to the agency.

Of the more than 300 people arrested, roughly 80 were charged with crimes involving arson and the use of explosives.

In one incident in Virginia Beach, a man allegedly said he would set fire to a church frequented by Black people, the report states. In another case, this one in Washington, D.C., a man suffered severe burns after he became engulfed in flames shortly after pouring “a liquid from a gas can onto three U.S. Supreme Court Police vehicles,” the agency said. – READ MORE

