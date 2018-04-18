DOJ misses deadline to hand over Comey’s Trump memos, seeks more time

The Justice Department missed a Monday deadline to provide GOP congressmen copies of memos written by former FBI Director James Comey about his conversations with President Trump – but is seeking a brief extension while officials review the request.

Three House Republican committee chairmen made the request in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, saying Comey relied on the memos to write parts of his new book.

“Now that at least the excerpts of the book are out, and it appears like there is much in the book that comes from the memos,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes told Fox News‘ Martha MacCallum Friday on “The Story.”

But as Comey’s book hits the shelves and Comey himself discusses memo contents in interviews, Rosenstein wrote a letter to the three GOP lawmakers on Monday saying officials need to consult further, citing an ongoing investigation and concerns about classified material.

“Department officials are consulting with the relevant parties … one or more of the memos may relate to an ongoing investigation, may contained classified information, and may report confidential Presidential communications, so we have a legal duty to evaluate the consequences of providing access to them,” he wrote.

But he said they are proceeding “as quickly as we can” and hope to have a response by “mid-week.” – READ MORE

