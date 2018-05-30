DOJ Inspector Finishes Review of Hillary Probe, Expected To Be Released to Congress Soon

The Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General has completed its report on the FBI and DOJ’s handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation during the 2016 presidential campaign, and its release to Congress could come any day.

“The intelligence agencies have to clear some certain classified material to be released,” former Congressman Jason Chaffetz told Fox News on Sunday.

Chaffetz added that he anticipates Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report will be nonpartisan.

“I expect him to be a fair arbiter of what’s going on there,” said the former chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. “I think it will bring us as close to the truth as we’ll ever get.”

Fox News reported in mid-May Horowitz had completed his report.

“We will update you on the specific timing for the report’s release, and I will be prepared to provide a briefing and testify publicly about our findings and conclusions as soon as the report is released,” Horowitz said at the time.

In April, Horowitz sent a criminal referral to the DOJ regarding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who allegedly lied to federal investigators about leaking details to the media in October 2016 regarding the bureau’s Clinton Foundation investigation. – READ MORE

