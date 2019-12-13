DOJ IG: Obama May Have Known FBI Was Surveilling Trump Campaign

Former President Barack Obama may have been aware the FBI was surveilling Donald Trump’s presidential campaign based on Russian election interference claims, the newly released audit by the inspector general at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed.

In DOJ IG Michael Horowitz’s report, then-FBI Director James Comey said although Obama did not explicitly ask for an investigation into Trump, he urged the FBI to warn soon to be president of the surveillance that was taking place through counterintelligence defensive briefings.

Comey expressed reservations to the DOJ IG about approving the Page FISA request that enabled the investigation of the Trump campaign. The former FBI director expressed concern the source for the FISA request was a Hillary Clinton-linked partisan source — Christopher Steele – whose information “had not yet been corroborated.”

Notes taken by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe during a July 2016 meeting suggested Obama knew it was Trump who was under suspicion and in the FBI crosshairs, not his pal Hillary Clinton.

Obama reportedly suggested the FBI should provide counterintelligence defensive briefings to the candidates of the 2016 presidential election, advising them of Russian efforts to interfere in the campaign.

The DOJ IG Michael Horowitz’s report added: The notes do not provide any further details about what Obama said regarding defensive briefings, and McCabe told us he did not recall that any further details were provided to him.

However, McCabe said he surmised from his notes that the briefings under discussion were to be given to the Trump campaign .

That suggests that Obama knew it was Trump who was under suspicion of working with the Russians.