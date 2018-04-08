DOJ Grants Senate Intel Committee Access to Carter Page FISA Documents

True Pundit

The Department of Justice says it will allow members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees to view surveillance warrants granted against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in what the agency is calling an “extraordinary accommodation.”

DOJ is allowing the access to the four warrant applications in response to demands from California Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Nunes threatened earlier this week to take legal action if the DOJ did not provide all committee members access to the four Page warrants, which were issued in 2016 and 2017 by judges on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court.

Nunes also demanded that the FBI hand over an internal document known as an Electronic Communication that laid out the basis for the bureau’s investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with the Russian government. – READ MORE

