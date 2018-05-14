DOJ, FBI slow-walking release of documents hoping for a blue wave in midterms: Darrell Issa

Rep. Darrell Issa charged the Justice Department and FBI with purposefully slow-walking their responses to document requests from Congress in the hopes that Republicans will lose their majorities after the 2018 midterms.

With the Democrats in power, the California Republican claimed the intelligence community will get their way.

“The realty is they are being slow-walked until after the election with the hopes the Democrats will take over the House or the Senate and then the investigations will be covered up,” Issa said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Issa suggested there are now thousands of documents that have yet to be produced, despite requests over the past year by committee chairmen Bob Goodlatte, Trey Gowdy, and Devin Nunes, who in their oversight roles are looking for evidence of wrongdoing by the government. – READ MORE

