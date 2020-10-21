DOJ, FBI agree: Hunter Biden email stories are not Russian propaganda

The government’s top law enforcement agencies agree that explosive stories related to Hunter Biden and a laptop computer hard drive that allegedly belonged to him are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign

The Department of Justice and FBI reportedly agree with Ratcliffe’s assessment.

“FBI & DOJ concur w/ Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden’s laptop & the emails in question weren’t part of a Russian disinformation campaign,” Fox News producer Sean Langille reported Tuesday.

The FBI also reportedly confirmed that it does, indeed, have possession of the laptop computer from where the hard drive originated, as the Post originally reported, according to Langille. – READ MORE

