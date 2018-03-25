DOJ eyeing tool to allow access to encrypted data on smartphones

The Justice Department is in “a preliminary stage” of discussions about requiring tech companies building “tools into smartphones and other devices” that would allow law enforcement investigators to access encrypted data, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: This has been on the FBI’s mind since 2010, and last month the White House “circulated a memo…outlining ways to think about solving the problem,” officials told the NYT. Both FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, support finding ways for law enforcement to access data without compromising devices security. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1