DOJ eyeing tool to allow access to encrypted data on smartphones

The Justice Department is in “a preliminary stage” of discussions about requiring tech companies building “tools into smartphones and other devices” that would allow law enforcement investigators to access encrypted data, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: This has been on the FBI’s mind since 2010, and last month the White House “circulated a memo…outlining ways to think about solving the problem,” officials told the NYT. Both FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, support finding ways for law enforcement to access data without compromising devices security. – READ MORE

Officials told the Times they're in the "preliminary stage."
Axios Axios
