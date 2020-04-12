DOJ: ‘Expect action’ on government regulation of religious services amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Justice Department (DOJ) may take action next week against local governments that have cracked down on religious services as widespread parts of the country are shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, a DOJ spokesperson said Saturday.

“While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly not single out religious ,” DOJ Director of Communications Kerri Kupec tweeted.

During this sacred week for many Americans, AG Barr is monitoring govt regulation of religious services. While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly & not single out religious orgs. Expect action from DOJ next week! — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) April 12, 2020

She said the Attorney General William Barr is “monitoring” such regulations.

The DOJ move would come as some churches are standing up to city governments that have blocked them from holding in-person services during the outbreak — even in “drive-in” formats that keep people separated and in their own cars.

A judge in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Mayor Greg Fischer’s ban on drive-in church services there.

“The Mayor’s decision is stunning,” District Judge Justin Walker, a former clerk to Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, wrote in a memorandum to the order. “And it is, ‘beyond all reason,’ unconstitutional.” – READ MORE

