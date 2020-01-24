DOJ Determines 2 FISA Spy Warrants on Trump Campaign Adviser Were “Not Valid”

In a declassified Jan. 7, 2020, order released by Presiding FISA Court Judge James Boasberg, it was revealed that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has determined that two of the four FISA applications on former Trump 2016 presidential campaign adviser Carter Page were “not valid.”

The court wrote that it had received notice of “material misstatements and omissions” in the FISA applications made on Page, apparently with respect to the final two FISA renewals. The court also noted that the DOJ had made the assessment that with regard to these two applications, “there was insufficient predication to establish probable cause to believe that Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power.”

The finding by the DOJ that the final two Page FISA renewals were “not valid” appears to stem from the recent report by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, which identified “at least 17 significant errors or omissions in the Page FISA applications, and many additional errors in the Woods Procedures. These errors and omissions resulted from case agents providing wrong or incomplete information to the OI (Office of Intelligence) and failing to flag important issues for discussion.”

The IG's report also stated that, "While we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence of intentional misconduct on the part of the case agents who assisted OI in preparing the applications, or the agents and supervisors who performed the Woods Procedures, we also did not receive satisfactory explanations for the errors or problems we identified."