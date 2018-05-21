DOJ: Comey’s Immunity Deal With Mueller Does Not Cover Clandestine FBI Conspiracy to Spy on Trump; Could Be Indicted

James Comey has been quiet the last couple weeks.

Now Justice Department officials said any immunity deal Comey struck with U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller would not absolve him from criminal charges for his role in spearheading a FBI conspiracy to spy on Donald Trump and campaign associates during the 2016 election.

One year ago True Pundit reported a high-ranking Justice Department official believed Mueller had granted a complete get-out-of-jail-free-card deal for disgraced FBI Director James Comey: A coveted immunity deal in exchange for cooperating as a key witness.

“The immunity is a done deal,” a Justice Department source said. “Mueller can do whatever he wants. We (Justice) have no say but after many years working criminal cases I know Comey has been given immunity. You can tell by the way he is acting now and the fact that Mueller has kept us in the dark about his investigation.”

Special Counsel spokesman Peter Carr at Justice would not comment when asked to detail the immunity arrangement between Comey and Mueller.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we will decline to comment,” Carr told True Pundit.

At one point during the last year, DOJ officials said they believed Mueller had spiked the immunity deal with Comey. But after Comey paraded around on his book tour, officials said if that was accurate, it was only temporary. Mueller likely pulled the deal to get Comey to cooperate with his investigation on another level, beyond where Comey was comfortable, sources said. Once he complied with Mueller, the deal was back on the table and Comey was free to promote his book and cash the $10 million publishing advance.

But such an immunity deal would not cover a conspiracy operation like the one unfolding at the FBI and DOJ, sources said. Recent news stories have pinpointed an FBI informant inside the Trump campaign but reporters fail to see the bigger picture: Every intelligence agency was involved in this operation, making hundreds of government employees operatives and informants. While the media focuses on one mole, there were literally dozens at play. And the media focus on that one mole is meant as a smoke screen to distract attention from the dozens who worked against Trump.

As Special Counsel, by law Mueller is permitted to strike immunity agreements without having to get approval for the Attorney General of anyone at Justice. Also he is not obligated as Special Counsel to inform Justice about who is under immunity.

But Justice Department sources said is Comey led a clandestine operation to spy on trump — and leak intelligence to Hillary Clinton — no immunity agreement would cover him from prosecution, especially one drafted by a career friend.

It’s no secret Comey and Mueller are close friends, having worked together at Justice for years alongside Eric Holder. Comey has described Mueller, who also served as FBI director, as his one-time mentor. If someone in Congress cared enough to do something about it, there are no shortages of conflicts of interests at play here in what is supposed to be an impartial investigation. In fact, it’s somewhat staggering.

But what are friends for? Folks outside of D.C. are getting another unwelcome crash course into corruption.

A complete review of this case illustrates that by striking an immunity deal Comey has essentially used the Washington D.C. system and his connections to insulate himself from any felony criminal charges, including whether he participated in the illegal unmasking of Trump or any other Americans during the election based on FISA court-ordered wiretaps or whether he played a role covering up crimes committed by Hillary Clinton.

Or a conspiracy to make sure Trump never made it to the White House.

A refresher. First, Comey himself leaked at least one memo that actually sparked the Justice Department to appoint a Special Counsel. Then, from a pool of countless candidates to serve as Special Counsel, Mueller — a close friend and long-time mentor of Comey — just happened to get picked.Then, an immunity deal is agreed on which allowed Comey to speak carefree at his Senate hearing in June 2017, in his book and beyond.

Until now.

Comey’s deal likely insulates him against prosecution for his role in:

Leaking other government documents to third parties including the media

Inconsistencies in testimony that rise to the level of perjury

Any other crimes Comey may have committed during his tenure as FBI director, including his role in quashing the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

His role in unmasking Trump, Trump insiders and other Americans from FISA warrant intelligence

Any violations of FBI employment ethics that would nullify pension benefits.

