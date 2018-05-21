Politics Security
DOJ Asks Inspector General To Investigate Obama-Era Actions Against Trump Campaign
The Department of Justice announced on Monday that it has asked its internal watchdog to expand its current investigate to include any irregular actions taken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) concerning their interactions with the Trump campaign.
“Based on the meeting with the President, the Department of Justice has asked the Inspector General to expand its current investigation to include any irregularities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s or the Department of Justice’s tactics concerning the Trump Campaign,” the White House announced in a statement Monday.
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The Department of Justice announced on Monday that it has asked its internal watchdog to expand its current investigate to include any irregular actions taken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) concerning their interactions with the Trump campaign.