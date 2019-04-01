Dog the Bounty Hunter defends Jussie Smollett, Lori Loughlin, says criminal justice system is ‘unfair’

Lori Loughlin and Jussie Smollett may have been scorned by much of Hollywood after their respective criminal allegations, but they have at least one star’s sympathy: Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman.

“[It was] a crime that didn’t really have a victim and got blown way out proportion,” Chapman told “The Domenick Nati Show” this week of Smollett, who was accused of filing a false police report about a hate crime attack.

“The criminal justice system … They love to pick on celebrities,” Chapman said. “ walked away with a slap on the hands and I’m sure if they had enough solid concrete evidence they’d have prosecuted him. But they didn’t.”

As for Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who were accused of using $500,000 bribes to get daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade into USC on the crew team — despite the girls not being rowers — Chapman said, “Who would have ever known that’s illegal? That if you pay extra for your kid, because you may have extra … Whoever went after , I’d like to see where their kids are at [in college]. A judge’s kid, a prosecutor’s kid … I’m sure there were some kind of favors .”J

“Bonds on celebrities are outrageous,” he added. “You get a regular person who’s not a celebrity, they walk away … These ladies allegedly paid a little extra for their kids? No one was hurt, there were no victims. Judges want to get in the news … They someday want to run for another office. The motivation behind it is not justice. The motivation behind that kind of stuff is personal gain. Just like minorities are treated different from non-minorities: You get a white boy arrested with a quarter bag of pot and he’s charged with minor possession. You get a black guy arrested and he’s charged with possession, intent to sell — it’s not a fair system.” – READ MORE