DOG & PONY SHOW: AWANS Strike Plea Agreement with Justice Department; Set to Plead Guilty In Front of Obama-Crony Judge

The husband and wife team of Imran and Hina Alvi Awan will be pleading guilty to federal charges, according to new court documents.

After 11 months of unexplained court delays.

But few know exactly to what federal charges at this time.

The duo, indicted for bank fraud, are expected in federal court on July 3 for a plea hearing.

Sentencing would normally follow about 90 days after they attest to the plea agreement in court.

This story is developing

Why does Obama-Crony judge keep postponing the Imran Awan trial? To allow him to flee to Pakistan, where co-defendant and wife Hina Alvi has already fled, with the blessing of the FBI?

It is beyond rare for a federal criminal ‘bank fraud’ case to be granted this many delays and continuances.

We stopped counting how many continuances this is. Five? Six?

The Swamp is running scared and U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan is helping to provide the cover.

Chutkan, who is presiding over the Imran Awan and Hina Alvi fraud case, was appointed to the federal bench by Obama after she kicked thousands in campaign donations to his presidential campaign when he was a U.S. Senator in Illinois, records confirm.

Obama also appointed Chutkan’s husband, Peter Krauthamer, a judge to the bench in the District of Columbia Superior Court in 2011.

Krauthamer’s mother, and Chutkan’s mother-in-law, also contributed campaign cash to Obama, records confirm.

And Chutkan’s former law firm, where she worked until her appointment to the federal bench in 2014, currently represents Huma Abedin, the wife of disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner. The firm also is stacked with Democratic lawyers who worked for Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, and Barack Obama’s White House, just to name a few D.C. insiders.

If Obama or his administration is implicated in the expanding Awan Congressional probe they likely have little to worry about.

These revelations damper rank-and-file FBI agents who are pressing to expand the case to encompass Awan’s two brothers and press an indictment for selling intelligence gleaned and possibly stolen from Congressional IT network the Awams were charged with safeguarding.

“It’s rigged from almost every angle,” a frustrated FBI insider said.

NEW: It appears ex-Dem IT aide Imran Awan and his wife Hina Alvi have struck a deal with prosecutors: court filing says a plea agreement hearing has been set for July 3. — Alex Pappas (@AlexPappas) June 5, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1