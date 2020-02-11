Does A Sudden Surge In SO2 Levels Suggest A Huge Surge In Cremations Across China?

Data from https://t.co/oDMad8pquE shows a massive release of sulfur dioxide gas from the outskirts of Wuhan, commonly associated with the burning of organic matters. Levels are elevated, even compared with the rest of China. pic.twitter.com/XgBfJd7dDS — ＩＮＴＥＬＷＡＶＥ🌊 (@inteldotwav) February 8, 2020

Tweet Chain: Data from http://windy.com shows a massive release of sulfur dioxide gas from the outskirts of Wuhan, commonly associated with the burning of organic matters. Levels are elevated, even compared with the rest of China.

From the same time, using the same scale – notice that the emissions are heightened across the board. Only other city that comes near to it is Chongquing, which is also afflicted by the coronavirus.

A few distinct possibilities:

1. This is a power plant releasing all this gas. Unlikely, considering how deviant the numbers are from the norm. No other city comes close to how much SO2 is being released from Wuhan.

2. A second one: Wuhan is burning municipal trash and possibly contaminated animal carcasses. Possible, but why would they not just dump it where they usually do?

3. And the third and most morbid: Dead bodies are being burned on the outskirts of the city, the death numbers are way higher than the CCP is letting on about, and things are really, really bad.

I don’t know the relative probabilities of these events, make up your own mind as to which is most likely.

Also note that I changed the scale displayed to view only the peaks, look at concentrations above 500ug/m^3 to see the real story.

Current SO₂ levels are extremely elevated, at 1700ug/m^3, where 80ug/m^3 is considered dangerously high.

Also consider Rise in Sulfur Dioxide Could be Sign of Mass Cremations in Wuhan

The article refers to the above Tweets and also mentions two other possibilities.

1. According to the Department of Public Health of the U.S. state of Georgia, crematories release a wide variety of chemicals besides SO2, such as “mercury, dioxin, hydrochloric acid, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, and dioxins.” Twitter user Vet Watching pointed out that the elevated SO2 levels could also be explained by the burning of tons of contaminated medical waste.

2. Environmental scientist Dr. Jorge Emmanuel was cited by Health Care Without Harm as saying that the burning of medical supplies releases a number of pollutants, including “fly ash; heavy metals such as arsenic, chromium, copper, mercury and lead; acid gases such as hydrogen chloride, hydrogen fluoride, sulfur dioxides, and nitrogen oxides; carbon monoxide; and organic compounds. ” – read more

