Document shows police ID’d 2nd ‘person of interest’ in days after Las Vegas shooting

A judge on Tuesday unsealed nearly 300 pages of search warrant records, including one document that publicly identified for the first time an additional “person of interest” in the Oct. 1 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip.

“Until the investigation can rule otherwise, Marilou Danley and Douglas Haig have become persons of interest who may have conspired with Stephen Paddock to commit Murder with a Deadly Weapon,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department document, which was prepared in October.

Danley was Paddock’s girlfriend and initially was named as a person of interest in the investigation. Haig, whose name had not been previously released, could not be reached for immediate comment Tuesday.

When contacted by phone Tuesday about the newly released name, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said only, “If you’ve got it, publish it.” He said he could not comment on a federal case. – READ MORE

Authorities have yet to uncover a motive in the Las Vegas massacre nearly four months after gunman Stephen Paddock loosed a barrage of bullets on those attending an October country music festival on the Las Vegas strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo also told reporters Friday they believe Paddock acted alone when he opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel, killing 58 people and injuring more than 700 others.

Amid their investigation, detectives also uncovered “several hundred images of child pornography” on his computer’s hard drive. They’re still looking into the source of the illicit photos, according to an 81-page preliminary police report released Friday.

His brother, Bruce, was previously arrested in Los Angeles for possession of child pornography as part of a separate investigation, which began months before the deadly attack. – READ MORE

Three months before killing 58 people and wounding more than 500 in Las Vegas last October, the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history sent emails discussing buying bump stocks, which can make semiautomatic rifles fire hundreds of rounds a minute, media reports on unsealed search warrants showed.

Bump stocks believed to be used in the massacre were found in the 32nd-floor hotel room from where Stephen Paddock fired down on a crowd gathered on a Sunday night for the finale of a country music festival held on the Las Vegas Strip.

The details suggesting the attack may have planned months in advance were part of more than 300 pages of search warrants unsealed by a federal judge in Nevada on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times, one of several publications that sought release of the documents. – READ MORE