Doctor’s viral Facebook plea for people to get vaccinated hit with criticisms and questions

An article detailing an Alabama doctor’s claim that young, healthy unvaccinated coronavirus patients are dying saying that they refused the vaccine because they thought COVID was a “hoax” has gone viral, with some claiming it appears to be far-fetched.

“I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections,” Dr. Brytney Cobia wrote in a Sunday Facebook post . “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.” Cobia said loved ones of the deceased refused to get the vaccine citing COVID as being a “hoax,” or due to politics.

But some are questioning it, arguing it needs to be verified and issuing caution on sharing it “uncritically.”

“You can say whatever you like on @facebook, doesn’t make it true. Especially if you go easy on details,” Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson wrote on Twitter. Berenson argued that just a handful of people hospitalized with a severe case of COVID-19 in Israel are older than 40 out of a population of 9 million.

So you can say whatever you like on @facebook, doesn’t make it true. Especially if you go easy on details. Here’s something true: in ALL of Israel, population ~9 million, SEVEN people under 40 have been hospitalized with severe Covid in the last two weeks. https://t.co/d8o24HGUKD — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 21, 2021

“People are sharing that Alabama doctor story uncritically. this is the Facebook post from her which it was based on. seems like the sort of thing that should be scrutinized by journalists before taking it as Gospel,” Washington Examiner report Jerry Dunleavy wrote on Twitter. – READ MORE

