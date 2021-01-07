Doctor Says COVID-19 Could Be ‘Cyclic Event’ Like The Flu

The coronavirus may become a yearly event that will require vaccinations similar to the flu, a medical director told the Daily Caller News Foundation during an exclusive interview.

Dr. Anthony Harris, the Chief Innovation Officer and Associate Medical Director for WorkCare, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about potential side effects of COVID-19, what challenges lie ahead for vaccine distribution and more.

“Evidence is suggesting that this could be a cyclic event for us,” Harris said, “in dealing with COVID and a seasonality similar to the flu.”

“What that looks like, unfortunately, would be kind of a layering on to the flu season as it has been thus far and a need to vaccinate individuals on an annual basis,” he said.

Harris also discussed the coronavirus vaccine and why he believes people should get it.

“The vaccines are safe,” Harris said. “We have data on both Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca.”

“The safety profile is profound in regards to the mRNA vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer — as well as AstraZeneca.”

Harris also discussed the challenges the Biden administration might face in regards to vaccine distribution , side effects COVID-19 survivors are experiencing and more.

