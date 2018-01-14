Doctor: President Donald Trump’s Medical Exam ‘Went Exceptionally Well’

President Donald Trump had his first medical exam as commander in chief Friday.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, was in charge of the exam and said that it “went exceptionally well,” but did not divulge any other details, CNBC reported.

“The President’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well,” Jackson said. “The President is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday.”

The 71-year-old is the oldest person to have ever taken office as president, surpassing Ronald Reagan who was 69 when he was elected, and he expected the exam to go well, according to CNBC.

“I’ll be very surprised if it doesn’t,” Trump said. “It better go well. Otherwise the stock market will not be happy.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Ahead of Donald Trump’s first physical exam as president, CNN’s Jake Tapper and chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta expressed doubt on Friday about Trump’s health — questioning his mental soundness and tagging him “borderline obese.”

“I don’t want to be rude about it, but the president doesn’t look healthy and what we know of his diet and exercise habits, he doesn’t lead a predictably healthy lifestyle,” Tapper said critically in a video, shortly after saying that Trump has an “affinity for McDonald’s cheeseburgers” and a “disdain for exercise.”

Gupta, a neurosurgeon, said that Trump is “borderline obese.” He also called the president’s diet “pretty atrocious,” adding that Trump eats “cheeseburgers, a couple of fish sandwiches, chocolate shakes, steak with ketchup, 12 Diet Cokes a day — it’s extraordinary, really.”

After Trump’s physical on Friday, Dr. Ronny Jackson, the president’s physician, said that Trump is “excellent health.” – READ MORE