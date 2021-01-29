Doctor At South African Abortion Provider Under Investigation After Allegedly Bragging He Drove A Man To Suicide

A South African doctor has been suspended for tweeting about driving a man to suicide over a “homophobic Facebook status,” according to a Wednesday IOL report.

Marie Stopes South Africa, Dhlamini’s employer, said Wednesday that Dr. Melusi Dhlamini has been suspended pending an investigation. Marie Stopes is South Africa’s largest non-profit “quality sexual and reproductive healthcare” service provider, according to the organization’s Twitter bio.

“We are aware of recent comments made by one of our employees on social media, Marie Stopes SA tweeted. “The employee in question has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation.”

Marie Stopes South Africa’s response to the recent Twitter post and remarks made by Dr Melusi Dhlamini: pic.twitter.com/bfVoqAQC6b — Marie Stopes SA (@MarieStopes_SA) January 27, 2021

Dhlamini says he had a man “blacklisted from ever registering at any university in SA until he killed himself,” according to pictures of his tweets, according to IOL. “All because he wrote a homophobic Facebook status. I’d do it all over again, without even flinching.”

He allegedly continued, “You don’t get to make my existence and living hell and expect me to be civil. You will die.”

The South African doctor deleted his Twitter account after his tweets prompted widespread criticism on the social media website, according to IOL.

Marie Stopes South Africa and Dhlamini didn’t immediately respond to email requests for comment.