‘Do Your Job and Print His Name’: Rand Paul Calls on Media to out Whistleblower (VIDEO)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called on the media to print the name of the whistleblower, who filed a complaint about President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during a Trump rally in Kentucky on Monday night.

“To every Republican in Washington step up and subpoena Hunter Biden and subpoena the whistleblower.” — @RandPaul speaks at @realDonaldTrump‘s rally pic.twitter.com/VgBVrULDgO — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 5, 2019

Speaking at the rally, Paul said, “We know the name of the whistleblower,” referring to reports by some media outlets that appeared to identify the whistleblower, and said the whistleblower should be a witness in House’s impeachment probe:

“We also now know the name of the whistleblower. The whistleblower needs to come forward as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs.”

Paul then called on the media to "do your job" and publish the name of the whistleblower, "I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name."