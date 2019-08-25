DNC Speaker: Socialism Endorsed By Constitution, Bible (VIDEO)

A speaker at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting Friday said if free health care is labeled “socialism” by Republicans, then they should “acknowledge that the Bible must then promote socialism.”

“When we embrace moral language, we must ask does our policy care for the least of these? Does it lift up those who are most marginalized and dejected in our society? Does it establish justice? That is the moral question,” said Rev. William Barber, who has spoken at several DNC meetings. “If someone calls it socialism, then we must compel them to acknowledge that the Bible must then promote socialism, because Jesus offered free health care to everyone, and he never charged a leper a co-pay.”

DNC chair Tom Perez and others in audience gave a standing ovation before Barber took a shot at Republicans, saying, “If you want to have a moral debate, bring it on, baby.” – READ MORE