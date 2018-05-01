DNC Officials Tell Hillary Clinton They Want Their Money Back

True Pundit

Democrat officials want Hillary Clinton to give back $1.65 million the Democratic National Committee (DNC) agreed to give her in exchange for her campaign email list and other supporter-prospecting resources.

“Now, a number of Democratic Party officials, including some state party chairs and DNC members, want Clinton to retroactively donate the campaign materials to the DNC and return the money that the party organ gave Onward Together.”

Clinton should return the $1.65 million “for the love of the party” and because it’s “the Christian thing to do,” DNC officials say. – READ MORE

