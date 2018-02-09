DNC Letter May Have Uncovered Obama Scheme to Have FBI Frame-Up Trump

The contents of a newly uncovered letter sent in 2016 to then-FBI Director James Comey by House Democrats is raising questions whether both the Democrats and then-President Barack Obama tried to use a frame-up to prevent then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump from becoming president.

In the letter to Comey dated Aug. 30, Reps. Elijah Cummings, John Conyers, Elliot L. Engel, Bennie Thompson requested “that the FBI assess whether connections between Trump campaign officials and Russian interests may have contributed” to the now-infamous hacking of the Democrat National Committee’s servers.

Keep in mind that after the DNC reported that its servers had been hacked, the committee refused to cooperate with federal investigators.

According to CNS News, three days after House Democrats submitted this letter to Comey, FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page exchanged text messages in which Page mentioned prepping Comey because “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.”

“The FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s emails was closed in early July 2016 and not reopened until late October, so — based on the Democrats’ interest in Trump-Russia ‘connections’ on August 30, 2016 — it appears that may be what POTUS wanted to know about.”

