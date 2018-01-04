True Pundit

DNC deputy chair Keith Ellison signals support for Antifa

Posted on by
Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, caused a stir on social media Wednesday when he posed with a book promoting the violent “Antifa” movement.

In a post on Twitter, Ellison said that he found the book “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” at a Minneapolis book shop and said it would “strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump.”

“Antifa,” written by former Occupy Wall Street organizer and current Dartmouth visiting scholar Mark Bray, is promoted on Amazon as “a smart and gripping investigation … of the full history of anti-fascism from its origins to the present day.” The book’s Amazon page includes complimentary reviews by The New Yorker, The Washington Post and the San Francisco Chronicle. – READ MORE

