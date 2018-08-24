DNC Claimed Attempted Hack, Contacted FBI. That’s Not What Happened.

The Democratic National Committee contacted the FBI on Wednesday claiming that someone tried to hack its voter database system this week, and, within hours, had to retract their claim.

The New York Times reported that officials described the alleged attempt to hack their system, Votebuilder, as an “aggressive” attack, claiming that the “hackers set up a fake page that mimicked the party’s login page for its voter-registration website, a tactic that could gather names, passwords and other credentials of those using the voter database.”

Bob Lord, chief security officer for the Democratic National Committee, said, “This attempt is further proof that there are constant threats as we head into midterm elections, and we must remain vigilant in order to prevent future attacks.”

Late on Wednesday, Democrats were forced to retract their claims after new information came to light and now say that the alleged "hacking attempt" was nothing more than a "test."

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have told Florida’s top election official that they are unaware of Russian efforts to hack into the Sunshine State’s voting systems, as Florida Sen. Bill Nelson claimed earlier this month.

In the letter, obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation, FBI Director Christopher Wray and DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner that U.S. officials “have not seen new or ongoing compromises of state or local election infrastructure in Florida.”

“Russian government actors have previously demonstrated both the intent and capability to conduct malicious cyber operations,” they added.

Nelson, a Democrat, claimed during an Aug. 7 campaign event that Russian hackers had infiltrated some Florida counties’ voter registration systems. He said that leaders on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence asked him to “let supervisors of elections in Florida know that Russians are inside our records.”

Russians “have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about,” said Nelson, who faces a tough re-election fight in November against current Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

The claim gained widespread attention for several reasons. The specter of Russian hackers infiltrating states' voting systems has been widely discussed by lawmakers and in the media. Nelson also came under fire for disclosing information that the U.S. government would consider to be classified.