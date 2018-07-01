DNC Chairman Tom Perez Introduces Obama at Fundraiser as the ‘Real President of the United States’

During a Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraiser this week, DNC Chairman Tom Perez introduced former President Barack Obama, who was scheduled to speak at the event, as the “real president of the United States.”

“Let’s give it up for the real president of the United States,” Perez said as he called the former president up onto the stage to give his remarks.

The event was intended to boost support and finances for a DNC that is struggling ahead of the 2020 presidential election. It also highlighted the tension between those who wish to see Obama as a leader of the party and those who are ready to move on, according to Politico.

Perez apparently later attempted to backtrack by downplaying people he referred to as “political venture capitalists — they want to find the next Barack Obama” — who aren’t concerned with building and strengthening the Democratic Party itself. – READ MORE

