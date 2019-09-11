DNC Chair Tom Perez says ‘democracy as we know it’ at stake in 2020 election

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has ramped up the rhetoric ahead of 2020, claiming “democracy as we know it” is at stake next year.

Speaking about his party’s crowded crop of 2020 hopefuls, Perez said he believes there are many talented options who can defeat “Hurricane Donald” at the ballot box.

“ Everyone in the democratic family is going to come together because we understand it’s our democracy as we know it that’s on the ballot,” Perez said Sunday during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

“This is Hurricane Donald. It’s a category 5 storm. In the eye of the storm is our democracy. We need to take our democracy back.

“All our candidates understand the gravity of the moment. They understand whoever wins, they’ll support the Democrat. – READ MORE