DMV Audit Reveals Outrageous Example Of Government Incompetence

With the Democrats’ heightening embrace of socialism, a gander at a recent audit of California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) might serve as a wake-up call to the unromanticized reality of what widespread socialism would really look like.

For example, the audit, which was released on Tuesday, uncovered plenty of expected government incompetence, including the revelation that an employee slept for three hours on the job every single day for three years. And here’s the kicker: despite racking up numerous complaints from colleagues, the sleepy DVM worker remains employed by the state, receiving a paycheck funded by the taxpayers to this day.

According to a report from The Sacramento Bee, “Four witnesses told investigators from the California State Auditor’s office that the DMV employee consistently slept at her desk. The auditor estimated the employee misused 2,200 hours of work time between February 2014 and December 2017.”. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump will soon be able to use his famous catchphrase against the head of a troubled federal agency, the Fair Housing Finance Agency, which is led by a single Obama appointee with no meaningful oversight from the president.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled this week that the agency’s structure is unconstitutional.

In Collins v. Mnuchin, a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit issued a per curiam opinion holding that Congress unconstitutionally “insulated the [Fair Housing Finance Agency] to the point where the executive branch cannot control the [agency] or hold it accountable.”

The judges sent the case back to the district court, ordering it to strike down a statutory limit (in 12 U.S.C. § 4512(b)(2)) on the president’s power to remove the agency’s director.

This is an important decision for our government’s separation of powers and for keeping the executive branch agencies accountable to the president.

At the 5th Circuit’s direction, the district court will now have to strike the provision of the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 that limits the president’s power to fire the Fair Housing Finance Agency director, thus “restoring executive branch oversight to the [agency].”

As a result, the president will soon be able to tell the agency’s director, “You’re fired.” – READ MORE

