Dixie Chicks Singer Natalie Maines Calls President Trump ‘Mentally Ill and Elderly’

Natalie Maines, the lead singer for the Dixie Chicks, has once again decided to bash a U.S. president (after taking eight years off during Barack Obama’s terms in the White House).

Maines weighed in (finally!) with her thoughts about President Trump, posting a sarcastic message on Instagram and Twitter. “Listen, I think it’s unbelievable how people are badmouthing the President! It’s unacceptable! This is our President! How dare you make fun of the mentally ill and elderly? Not to mention, he’s the President of our United States Of America! Unbelievable. Don’t you know we live in a democracy?! You can’t do that sort of thing. What are you thinking?!”

Of course, Maines was a day late and a dollar short (as per usual). Her post came just a few days after President Trump had his annual phsyical, in which doctor Ronny Jackson declared him in “excellent health.” – READ MORE

President Trump is in excellent health, his White House doctor said Tuesday.

“He has incredible cardiac fitness at this point in his life,” said Dr. Ronny Jackson, who conducted the routine physical examination. Jackson said the exam took four hours and included a dozen other medical personnel for a series of tests.

The doctor said Trump’s lifelong abstinence of alcohol and tobacco has led to his excellent health. And Jackson also said Trump, 71, simply “has incredibly good genes. It’s just the way God made him.”

Jackson said Trump asked to take a cognitive exam during the session. The doctor used “The Montreal Cognitive Assessment,” which screened for Alzheimer’s and dementia, among other illnesses. Trump scored 30 out of 30.

“The cognitive test, it’s well-respected. It’s a test that’s used throughout the United States,” he said. “The fact that the president got 30/30 on that exam, there’s no indication whatsoever that he has any cognitive issues.”

Jackson described Trump as “very sharp” and “very articulate when he speaks to me.” – READ MORE