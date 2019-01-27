‘DIVERSITY FIRING’: Comedy Sketch Trolls Woke Outrage Campaigns (VIDEO)

Sketch group Riot Act perfectly mocks the inane concepts of social media outrage campaigns and superficial diversity quotas in a new video aptly titled “Diversity Firing.”

Written by Adam Yenser, a writer for “The Ellen Show,” and directed by Daily Wire writer Paul Bois, the sketch showcases a (barely) exaggerated illustration of a Woke human resources representative attempting to cure a company’s “white male” problem.

The sketch starts outside the headquarters of Blue Sky, Inc, where a protest has gathered over a viral photo of the company’s all-white, all-male marketing team. Beside himself over the outrage, CEO Lester Phillips, played by Yenser, meets with an HR rep, played by Bois.- READ MORE