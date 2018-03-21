‘DIVERSITY’: Catholic University Scraps Women’s Conference Because It’s Too White

A Catholic university in Minnesota canceled an annual women’s conference because the qualified women chosen blindly to speak at the touted event ended up being too white, and thus not reflecting the proper “diversity” values of the school.

St. Catherine University’s Leadership Imperative Conference was set to be held on January 19, with some 30 prominent women ready to speak at the event. The speakers, picked through a blind call, were chosen “solely based on their fit” with the themes of the conference, indicates an email from the school’s associate provost.

The conference was hyped by the university as “the event of the year for professional women in the Twin Cities.”

“You won’t want to miss out,” the university site boasted of the conference. “Space is limited! Last year, the event sold out quickly.”

But when the speakers submitted their photos and bios, everything changed. The group of qualified women chosen for the event were too white for St. Catherine. So the conference was canceled in December, the Star Tribune reported last week. – READ MORE

