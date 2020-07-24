Disturbing viral photo shows Black Lives Matter supporter kneeling on crying baby’s neck

Police have identified a suspect after a photograph of a Black Lives Matter supporter kneeling on a crying baby’s neck went viral on social media.

The photo shows a shirtless tattooed man kneeling on the baby, who is crying, while another person holds the child’s arms behind their back.

The 2-year-old baby appeared to be white and the photo was posted with the caption, “BLM now.”

WHIO-TV posted the disturbing photograph with the faces of the baby and the man blurred out. – READ MORE

