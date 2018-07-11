DISTURBING VIDEO: Toddler violently flung, dropped during domestic fight; Child used as a weapon (Warning: Graphic)

Disturbing surveillance video shows a toddler being tossed to the ground and flung around violently allegedly by his father amid a domestic dispute in Riverside.

The man seen in the video was identified by police as 27-year-old Techhoak Danny Lim of Riverside.

The unsettling video first surfaced on social media, and the footage is now being used as evidence. Investigators were able to track Lim down thanks to a vigilant homeowner, who showed the home security video to police and posted it to Facebook in an effort to identify him.

The incident, which took place on July 5, allegedly shows Lim violently swinging his 18-month-old son at his girlfriend during a heated fight. The video shows Lim using the child to strike the woman, who tries to run away from her attacker.

Another clip shows Lim dropping the child, apparently on purpose, before returning to pick him up.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1