Disturbing new report reveals FBI had multiple informants in Trump’s presidential campaign

A disturbing new report has just come out that confirms the FBI had multiple informants in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign back in 2016.

These informants were in the campaign both during the election and afterwards, when Trump was transitioning into the White House.

One of the informants was reportedly someone who was in direct contact with Trump, and was used by the FBI to “obtain insight into the incoming Trump administration,” according to Breitbart News. Another source volunteered to provide the FBI with various documents related to Trump.

A third source was described as a Trump “supporter,” while a fourth held an official position in Trump’s campaign.

These revelations were made in the Justice Department’s 476-page Inspector General report, which looked into the FBI’s investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

“We found no evidence that the FBI placed any CHSs or UCEs within the Trump campaign or tasked any CHSs or UCEs to report on the Trump campaign,” reads the executive summary of the report. – READ MORE

