    True Pundit

    Politics

    Disturbing Messages Left for Sen. Grassley’s Staffers: ‘I Hope You Get Raped’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the committee handling the hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Consequently, his staffers have been on the receiving end of threats and verbal harassment.

    “You’re racist trash,” another message at Grassley’s office read, as Nicole Tieman, press secretary for Grassley, told IJR. – READ MORE

    After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

    Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

    Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

    Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE

    Disturbing Messages Left for Sen. Grassley's Staffers as Kavanaugh Hearing Looms: 'I Hope You Get Raped'
    Disturbing Messages Left for Sen. Grassley's Staffers as Kavanaugh Hearing Looms: 'I Hope You Get Raped'

    The staffers have either been cussed out or told to get raped.

    IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: