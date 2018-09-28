Disturbing Messages Left for Sen. Grassley’s Staffers: ‘I Hope You Get Raped’

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the committee handling the hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Consequently, his staffers have been on the receiving end of threats and verbal harassment.

A sampling of comments left for Grassley staffers recently 1/6 — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 26, 2018

“I hope you get raped” pic.twitter.com/s1s7wzNDql — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 26, 2018

Hopes Grassley dies of “a heart attack” pic.twitter.com/xlkeaJZ8Eu — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 26, 2018

Calls staffer “disgusting excuse for a human being” pic.twitter.com/8A8OBK0b8p — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 26, 2018

Calls female staffer “bitch” pic.twitter.com/GYBp2NiykB — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 26, 2018

“You’re racist trash,” another message at Grassley’s office read, as Nicole Tieman, press secretary for Grassley, told IJR. – READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE