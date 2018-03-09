District Can’t Heat Schools, Buses Students to Anti-Gun Rally With Free T-Shirts/Lunches

No Justice. No Heat.

Baltimore City Public Schools had trouble keeping its schools heated this past winter, but the school district can afford to send 60 busloads of schoolchildren to an anti-gun rally in Washington, D.C., later this March.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced at a Tuesday rally that 60 buses will be commissioned to transfer roughly 3,000 kids to the nation’s capital so they can participate in the March for Our Lives protest that is set to be held at the end of the month.

As reported by the Baltimore Sun’s Kevin Rector, the city of Baltimore will also provide the children with T-shirts and food for free, despite lacking the finances to provide warmth for the schoolchildren during the frigid winter months commonly experienced in the Northeast.

However, the buses, food and T-shirts are not exactly free. At least, don’t tell that to the tax-paying residents of Baltimore who will have to foot the bill for the trip.

BREAKING: Baltimore @MayorPugh50 says the city is organizing 60 free buses to send students to DC for the march against gun violence later this month. Says “let’s show Washington DC that Baltimore matters.” Wants 3,000 city students there. Will be providing lunches and t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/g4QIoS9baA — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) March 6, 2018

