Distraught Chicago officials heard on tape fuming over looting, riots: ‘My ward is a s–t show’

Distraught Chicago officials complained to Mayor Lori Lightfoot — as looting and rioting in response to George Floyd’s death swept through the Windy City — pleading for help and warning that the vulnerable had lost access to food and medicine.

According to a tape obtained by WTTW News of an online conference call among the city’s 50 aldermen and the mayor, one alderman could be heard weeping while others angrily decried what was going on in the city.

“My ward is a s–t show,” one alderman says. “They are shooting at the police.”

After the death of Floyd in police custody last month, riots and protests broke out in cities across the country, with many being overwhelmed by the scale of the looting and violence — even though largely peaceful protests have returned to the streets after that initial surge of unrest.

The call in Chicago was held Sunday, May 31. That day alone, there were 699 arrests — primarily looters — 132 officers injured, 48 shootings and 17 homicides, according to CBS Chicago, as well as widespread damage to businesses and other property.

One alderman asked how seniors and vulnerable populations were supposed to get medicine and food if “every CVS, every Walgreens is shutting down.”

“How do businesses recover and why would they want to recover in our community?” another is heard asking.

Lightfoot herself recognized what she described as a “massive, massive problem.” Earlier she described rioters as just f—–g lawless right now.” – READ MORE

