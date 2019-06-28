Dispirited Van Jones says debate was a ‘bad night for Democrats,’ and especially for Joe Biden (VIDEO)

CNN’s liberal contributor Van Jones said that the second Democratic debates were a bad night for Democrats, and especially for the frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We’re now sitting here with the Democratic frontrunner having a spokesperson trying to defend his comments on busing in 2019,” Jones said in a dispirited tone.

“This is not good,” he said.

“Last night i was happy happy happy because I said I am so proud to be a Democrat, everybody is doing so great,” he explained. “If you had told me three hours ago that we would be sitting here trying to figure out how the Congressional Black Caucus can keep supporting Joe Biden, I would have said, ‘on what planet is that,’ but that’s the planet that we’re on. – READ MORE