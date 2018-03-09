Dispatch Recording Reveals Disgraced Parkland deputy heard shots inside school building, told cops “Make Sure Nobody Comes Inside the School”

Roundly vilified for not entering a Parkland high school during a mass shooting, Broward Deputy Scot Peterson insisted publicly that he believed that gunfire was happening outside on campus — not from inside the building.

But internal radio dispatches released by the sheriff’s office Thursday show Peterson immediately fixated on Building 12 and even radioed that gunfire was happening “inside.”

And, just as school shooter Nikolas Cruz was fleeing the building after killing 17 people, Peterson warned his fellow officers to stay away — even as wounded students and staff lay inside.

BSO policy calls for deputies to engage an active shooter and eliminate the threat.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released radio dispatches between officers arriving and the scene of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting. It is believed that one of the voices on the recording is of BSO deputy Scot Peterson, who was heavily criticized for not entering the school during the shooting. Broward Sheriff’s Office