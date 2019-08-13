Disneyland’s ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Underperforms, Employees Reportedly Have Hours Cut

According to FOX Business, the theme park attraction underperformed dramatically this summer, leading Disney to reportedly cut employees’ hours to offset the costs.

“The new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Land made its debut to the public in May of 2019 at Southern California’s Disneyland and has become a bit of a disappointment to the theme park employees whose hours and paychecks have suffered due to lack of attendance,” reports the outlet.

Though the initial reports were that “Galaxy’s Edge” would be an epic hit that would help justify the $4.05 billion price tag Disney honored when acquiring the “Star Wars” intellectual property from George Lucas, word on the inside is something different.

"Wait times this summer for the new Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride were expected to be over 2 hours long all summer, but in reality, the lines have been averaging half that or less," an anonymous employee told FOX Business. "As a result, the company has been forced to cut our hours. The need for us to work simply isn't there. Our hours have been cut to as low as 30-35 hours some weeks, even though we have both worked for the park for years. It makes life challenging when your paychecks get cut unexpectedly."