Disney Under Fire for Hiring Convicted Pedophiles to Work on Kids Shows

It seems like everyone is noticing the glaring hypocrisy of Disney regarding the decision to cancel Roseanne after her offensive tweets when other employees and personalities have done much worse—including raping kids. The Twitter account for the documentary An Open Secretwhich details the open abuse of children in Hollywood, tweeted this explosive information about the re-hiring of convicted child rapist Brian Peck.

With a rap sheet like that, how is it legal for Peck to even work near children? The original conviction was for the abuse of a Nickelodeon child star, according to Celebrity Insider:

After Brian Peck’s arrest and conviction, Disney (which is owned by ABC) hired him to work on the children’s series  Yay, Me! Starring London Tipton and  The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Peck worked on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2006 to 2007, just two years after his release from prison, and on Yay, Me! in 2007. – READ MORE

But Roseanne's tweets are deemed more dangerous to the brand.

