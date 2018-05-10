Disney Stripped ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ of Christianity and Lost $100 Million

Walt Disney, The Studio That, On Top Of Its Own Stellar Brands, Owns The Star Wars, Pixar, And Marvel Franchises, Is A Money-printing Hit Machine, But Thanks To Director Ana Duvernay’s A Wrinkle In Time, It Is Not A Flawless One.

Despite the presence of the some of the biggest stars in the world (Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine), despite coming from a children’s novel beloved for decades, despite the second-to-none marketing machine that is the Magic Kingdom, the movie was an economic catastrophe.

Globally, not just here in North America, but worldwide, Wrinkle grossed just $127 million. After tanking out at $96 million domestically, a Disney movie starring Oprah Winfrey was only able to gross an additional $31 million in 20-plus other countries.

With a production and advertising budget that reports peg at somewhere between $150 million and $250 million, that means the red ink landed somewhere between $86 million and $186 million, according to Yahoo News.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, the crucial mistake the filmmakers and Disney made was removing the Christianity from what is essentially a Christian children’s book. – READ MORE

