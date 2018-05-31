Disney Stock Sinks After Canceling Roseanne and Botching ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Tuesday was a bad day for Disney’s bottom line.

The company’s stock fell by more than 2 percent Tuesday, closing at $99.72 — the first time the stock had been below $100 in more than two weeks.

Based on Tuesday’s closing price, Disney shares are down nearly 8 percent so far this year.

Disney-owned ABC made news Tuesday when it wasted no time in canceling “Roseanne,” one of the network’s biggest hits of the past season, after star Roseanne Barr sent out a racially charged tweet aimed at Valerie Jarrett, who served as chief adviser to former President Barack Obama.

The reboot of “Roseanne” debuted in March to tremendous ratings, attracting more than 18 million for its premiere. The network had already ordered a full second season of the show.

But Barr’s social media gaffe wasn’t the only thing dragging down Disney stock.

The much-anticipated release of the latest “Star Wars” film, “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” tallied just $103 million in box office receipts for the extended Memorial Day weekend — including just $84 million in North American ticket sales, the lowest opening for any of the four Disney-produced “Star Wars” films.

Disney had expected the film to open with $130 million.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1