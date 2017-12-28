Disney Staff Can Enter Your Hotel Room for Any Purpose

Forget ‘do not disturb’ signs at some of the resort’s vacation spots — your private quarters can now be accessed for ‘security’ reasons.

Walt Disney World has rolled out an updated security policy requiring its staff to enter guests’ hotel rooms daily, according to a report in Walt Disney World Today (WDWT). And a related policy includes replacing the traditional “Do Not Disturb” doorknob tags with tags reading “Room Occupied.”

Regardless of the presence or absence of any tag, Disney’s terms of service now state that “the hotel and its staff reserve the right to enter your room for any purposes.”

The updated policy currently applies to monorail-accessible resorts, including the Grand Floridian, the Contemporary, and the Polynesian. The policy may soon include other Walt Disney World hotels, notes WDWT. – READ MORE

