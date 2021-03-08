Disney “Significantly Reducing” Locations, Closing Stores

On Wednesday, The Walt Disney Company announced that they will be significantly reducing the number of Disney Store locations nationwide as they focus more on e-commerce.

Per Disney’s official announcement:

Today Disney announced plans to focus on its ecommerce business and significantly reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint, beginning with the closure of at least 60 stores in North America this year.

Over the next year Disney will focus on providing a more seamless, personalized and franchise-focused ecommerce experience through its shopDisney platform which will be complemented by greater integration with Disney Parks apps and social media platforms. This will be coupled with an assortment of new and elevated merchandise from the Company’s full range of brands, including adult apparel collections and artist collaborations, trend-forward streetwear, premium home products and collectibles.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president, Consumer Products Games and Publishing. “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”