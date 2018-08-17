Disney Reaffirms James Gunn Firing

Despite rumors that James Gunn would be returning to direct “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Disney has reaffirmed its firing of the director as a result of old tweets in which he joked about pedophilia.

“As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor,” Gunn wrote after the news broke. “It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger.”

According to Variety, Walt Disney studio chairman Alan Horn met with Gunn hoping to “clear the air” over the firing; despite that, the studio stands by its decision to fire him. However, the third installment of the “Guardians” franchise will be using Gunn’s script going forward. – READ MORE