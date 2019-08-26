Disney Promotes ‘Mulan’ Without Star Who Supported The Brutal Hong Kong Police

Disney promoted the upcoming live-action iteration of “Mulan” at the D23 expo over the weekend without the film’s star, Crystal Liu, as a possible attempt to quiet the backlash over her controversial support of the Hong Kong police as pro-democracy demonstrations ensued throughout the city.

“‘Mulan’ filmmaker Niki Caro brought new footage for her Disney remake to D23 Saturday, without star Crystal Liu,” according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Earlier this month, the #BoycottMulan hashtag exploded on Twitter when Liu openly expressed support for the brutal Hong Kong police force who were largely opposed to the anti-China demonstrators in the mostly autonomous city.

“I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong,” Liu said on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. – READ MORE