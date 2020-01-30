Disney Heiress Tweets About Kobe: ‘The Man Was A Rapist. Deal With It.’

On Wednesday, Walt Disney Company heiress and Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney weighed in on the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash, tweeting, “I haven’t said anything about Kobe so far because I felt some time needed to pass… The man was a rapist. Deal with it.”

I haven’t said anything about Kobe so far because I felt some time needed to pass before weighing in. But yes, it’s time for the sledgehammer to come out. The man was a rapist. Deal with it. https://t.co/9jfZHSqnnQ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) January 29, 2020

Disney was responding to an op-ed in The Washington Post on Tuesday by David Von Drehle titled, "Remembering Kobe Bryant required the hammer of truth" in which Von Drehle defended his colleague Felicia Sonmez, who was temporarily suspended after she tweeted a link to a report delineating the rape accusation against Bryant from 2003. Von Drehle wrote:

I’ve never met my Post colleague Felicia Sonmez, but I’ve read enough of her work to know that she’s crackerjack. After the crash, she swung a 20-pound sledgehammer at the Bryant story, tweeting a link to a detailed report of the highly credible rape accusation lodged against the hard-court hero in 2003. When I say “highly credible,” I mean that Bryant himself admitted that he engaged in rough sex with his accuser, choked her so violently that she had bruises on her jawline and left her with multiple lacerations. In a statement, he acknowledged that he could understand why she thought he had raped her — even though the encounter seemed consensual to him. – READ MORE