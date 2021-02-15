Disney Faces Massive Backlash For Firing Gina Carano As ‘Cancel Disney Plus’ Trends #1, Critics Bring Up Company’s History

Disney faced widespread backlash late on Wednesday after a production company that they own announced that it had parted ways with conservative actress Gina Carano after the actress posted some things to social media that some claimed were offensive.

One post, which was a screenshot of someone else’s post that she uploaded to her own account, compared the current divisive political climate in the U.S. to events that took place in Nazi Germany, which critics claimed was her equating Republicans with Jews in Nazi Germany.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” Lucasfilm, a production company owned by Disney, said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Disney’s firing of Carano sparked instant widespread backlash online with “#CancelDisneyPlus” rocketing to the very top of Twitter’s trending news list. Carano was one of the stars on Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.”- READ MORE

